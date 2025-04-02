15 North East inventors who changed the world as we know it

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:12 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 17:13 BST

We all know there have been some amazing people who have called the North East home.

A fair few of these have claims to have changed the world, too.

A surprising amount of everyday items were thought of and developed in the North East, and these are some of the names we have to thank for our lives today.

From lightbulbs to Lucozade, these are some of the North East names credited with famous inventions.

1. Power Grid

Born in Gateshead, Charles Merz created the model for what would become the National Grid in the early 20th Century. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

2. The lightbulb

Sunderland born Joseph Wilson Swan is credited as one of the key named behind developing the incandescent light bulb. Swan was one of the early developers of the electric safety lamp for miners Photo: Submitted

3. George Stephenson

Stephenson, who was one of the key names behind developing rail transport, now has The Stephenson Quarter in Newcastle named after him. He was born in Wylam. Photo: copy

4. Robert Stephenson

George's son, Robert, was also in the rail industry and is credited the design and creation of one of the first steam locomotives.

