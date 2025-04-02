A fair few of these have claims to have changed the world, too.

A surprising amount of everyday items were thought of and developed in the North East, and these are some of the names we have to thank for our lives today.

From lightbulbs to Lucozade, these are some of the North East names credited with famous inventions.

Power Grid Born in Gateshead, Charles Merz created the model for what would become the National Grid in the early 20th Century.

The lightbulb Sunderland born Joseph Wilson Swan is credited as one of the key named behind developing the incandescent light bulb. Swan was one of the early developers of the electric safety lamp for miners

George Stephenson Stephenson, who was one of the key names behind developing rail transport, now has The Stephenson Quarter in Newcastle named after him. He was born in Wylam.