Classic North East TV drama Our Friends in the North adapted for Radio 4 - with a new episode in the story

Jarrow playwright Peter Flannery has rewritten his television masterpiece Our Friends in the North as a drama for BBC Radio 4.

The original nine-part series was first broadcast in 1996 and followed four friends: Nicky, Mary, Tosker and Geordie played respectively by Christopher Eccleston, Peterlee native Gina McKee, Mark Strong and Daniel Craig. It covered the period in Britain between 1964 and 1995.

Issues covered include corporate, political and police corruption in the 1960s, the rise and fall of the Soho underworld empires in the 1970s, the nouveau riche and the Miners’ Strike of the 1980s and the rise of New Labour in the 1990s.

Some of the stories in the drama are directly based on the real-life controversies involving civic leader T Dan Smith and architect John Poulson in Newcastle during the 60s and 70s. Both men were jailed for corruption.

Four young actors are taking over the main roles for the radio version, including Sunderland performer James Baxter as Nicky, with Norah Lopez Holden, Philip Correia and Luke MacGregor.

The adapted series ends with a new, tenth episode written by writer Adam Usden and set in the North East in 2020.

The new episode updates us on several of the characters and echoes of themes from the original series, including housing conditions, young people’s engagement with politics and father-son relationships.

Peter Flannery said: “You can tell any story you want to if the characters are interesting. The personal and the political are connected. It’s all one world.”

Adam Usden said: “Legacy hangs over everything and setting a story 25 years after the show ended gives me a real chance to explore that.”

Alison Hindell, Radio 4 commissioning editor for drama and fiction, said: “It is exciting to welcome back such an iconic drama and further still to offer a new instalment.

“With its themes illuminating the continuing ‘North-South divide’ today, this powerful and well-loved saga is told by a committed and talented team, many from the North of England themselves, whose passion for the story is self-evident.

“It will be warmly welcomed by fans and a chance for discovery by a new audience too.”

Our Friends in the North begins Thursday 17 March, 2.15pm on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

