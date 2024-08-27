Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis to reunite for first tour in 16 years.

Band’s last shows were in 2009 and ended with a fight between the Gallagher brothers.

But after years of speculation Oasis are returning in 2025.

Britpop fans rejoice as Oasis are finally set to reunite for a huge tour in 2025. The band will play shows in London, Manchester, Dublin, Cardiff and Edinburgh, it has been confirmed.

The concerts will be the first Oasis gigs since their dramatic break-up in 2009. Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Saturday, 31 August and demand is expected to be extremely high - and fans are warned to watch out for scams.

Ticketmaster has issued advice for securing tickets for hotly anticipated shows, like the Oasis reunion. It includes the website’s best tips for what you should do - and what you should avoid.

Create an account in advance

It sounds a simple one, but make sure you have a Ticketmaster (or other ticketing retailer) account already set up before 31 August. The website explains: “This will allow you to store your address and credit card details, so you don’t have to rush to type them all in when you’re trying to book.”

Which will save you plenty of stress during the frantic moments when you are scrambling to get tickets. You can make a Ticketmaster account here.

Check your passwords and billing details

Okay, so you’ve set up your Ticketmaster account ahead of the Oasis general sale starting on 31 August, so what next? The website advises that you make sure you know your password and that all your details are up to date - including your billing details.

Ticketmaster adds: “If you’ve forgotten your password, don’t worry, there’s an option to have a new one emailed to you. Please also make sure your address is correct if you’ve moved house recently. If you’re signed up to Verified by Visa or MasterCard Secure Code, make sure that you know your password before tickets go on sale.”

Don’t have Ticketmaster open in multiple windows

It is tempting to try and open Ticketmaster in loads of browser windows, after all that sounds like a smashing way to up your chances of getting your hands on tickets. But the website wiggles its (digital) finger at this idea and warns it could cause things to get “extremely messy”.

Ticketmaster explains: “You might end up losing tickets you’re holding as our website will only allow you to make one booking at a time.”

Make sure you have a steady internet connection

Fortunately the tickets are going on sale on a weekend (Saturday, 31 August), instead of the usual Friday date that artists usually favour. Which means you are more than likely to be at home and not commuting or in the office.

So you should have access to a steady internet connection - at least if your one at home is reliable. But Ticketmaster advises: “If you lose your internet connection during booking for even a second, if you’re part way through a booking you may have to start over and search for tickets again, so it’s best to make sure that you’re using a reliable connection. If you’re using a mobile, you may want to try using Wi-Fi rather than 4G/5G, just in case you lose signal.”

Avoid camping on the event page

I know the temptation is just to jump on the ticket page well in advance, especially if it's for a show like the Oasis reunion which will have mega-high demand. But this could actually put you at a disadvantage when it comes to tickets going on sale.

Ticketmaster explains: “If you sit on the event page waiting for the timer to countdown to zero before an event goes on sale, it means that the page will then need to refresh when tickets are released so that it can update for you to begin your search, which might slow you down. Waiting on the page before tickets are released doesn’t put you into a queue, so there’s not really any need to do this.”

Don’t refresh your screen

If you find yourself stuck in a virtual queue once the tickets have gone live - and let’s be honest for a second here, for the Oasis shows that is going to happen - avoid the temptation to refresh. Even if you are a comically high number, don’t give in to temptation.

Ticketmaster explains: “Hitting the refresh button means you’ll lose your place in the queue and, as frustrating as it can get, patience is the only way to win this game. The queuing system that appears on your screen is actually doing something and will place you at the front of the line as soon as possible.”

Are you going to try to get tickets for the Oasis shows? What are your top tips - share them with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].