Ocean Colour Scene 2025 tour: Britpop group join Cool Britannia revival with widespread UK tour

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 15:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Add Ocean Colour Scene to your 2025 Britpop revival calendar
  • Ocean Colour Scene join the Cool Britannia revival of 2025 with the announcement of a UK wide tour.
  • The band are set for dates in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Truro and many more across March and April 2025
  • Here’s the full list of tour dates and when you can get tickets to see them perform in the new year.

The Britpop revival continues today - not content with Shed Seven possibly topping the UK chart and more Oasis North American dates, Ocean Colour Scene are now in on the act.

The group, known for their anthems The Day We Caught The Train and The Riverboat Song, used many a time by Chris Evans during the heyday of TFI Friday, have announced that they too are set to perform in 2025 with the announcement of a widespread UK tour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tour will see the band kick off proceedings at the O2 Academy in Leeds on March 27 2025, followed by dates in Birmingham, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Dunfermline, Bristol, Manchester and many more across March and April next year.

Support for many of the shows comes in the form of another Britpop favourite, Crispin Mills and Kula Shaker, further pushing the Britpop nostalgia to its limits.

Looking ahead to the tour, frontman Simon Fowler said, “Having had such a great time playing festivals all through summer, we now have an incredible tour to look forward to in 2025.”

“And we’re delighted that our old friends Kula Shaker will be joining us for so many of these dates. See you there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s all the information you need to add another Britpop celebration to your 2025 gig calendar.

Where are Ocean Colour Scene performing on their 2025 UK tour?

Ocean Colour Scene are scheduled to perform at the following venues on the following dates in 2025:

When can I get tickets to see Ocean Colour Scene on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those who have O2 Priority are able to pick up tickets from today, with your deadline ending on October 4 2024 at 9am.

General ticket sales

Remaining tickets for all shows will go on sale from 10am on October 4 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What could Ocean Colour Scene perform during their 2025 UK tour?

The group performed recently at theFeel Good Festival in Rochdalein August of this year, withSetlist.FMconfirming that the following songs were part of Ocean Colour Scene’s set.

  • The Riverboat Song
  • You've Got it Bad
  • One for the Road
  • Better Day
  • July
  • It's My Shadow
  • Drive Away
  • Families
  • Profit in Peace
  • Day Tripper (The Beatles cover)
  • Robin Hood
  • Go to Sea
  • Travellers Tune
  • Get Blown Away
  • The Circle
  • Hundred Mile High City
  • The Day We Caught the Train

Will you be adding Ocean Colour Scene’s UK tour to your 2025 Britpop revival plans? Have you seen the band perform during their heyday and have memories to share with others who might not be familiar with the group? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.

Related topics:BoostTicketsBritpopNostalgiaMusic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice