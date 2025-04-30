Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Olly Murs is back on the road celebrating the biggest songs of his career so far, and this is all the information you need if you plan on heading to the Newcastle show.

Murs made his name in 2009, when he auditioned for series 6 of The X Factor and eventually finished as the runner up to North East local Joe McElderry.

In April he kicked off his ‘15 Years of Hits’ tour, starting in Plymouth before working his way around the country, culminating in a huge show at London’s O2 Arena.

Fresh from his nationwide tour as a special guest to Take That last year, Olly Murs will embark on a massive UK arena tour this spring. He will be at Nottingham's arena on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

When is Olly Murs at Newcastle Utilita Arena?

The show will take place on Sunday, May 4 in Newcastle.

What are the times for Olly Murs in Newcastle?

The venue’s website claims doors for the show will open at 6pm with live music getting underway at 7:30pm.

Who is supporting Olly Murs on his UK tour?

Beloved boy band Blue are kickstarting nights across the country ahead of Murs’ headline set, including the Utilita Arena gig.

The group last released a full length album in 2022 with fans set to see songs such as All Rise and One Love.

Are tickets still available for Olly Murs in Newcastle?

A very small number of tickets remain available at the time of writing, with costs starting from £42.95 and running up to £111.75 for premium tickets.

The most expensive standard ticket is listed at £78.75.

Where to park for Newcastle’s Utilita Arena?

There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.

If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.

The usual fee for events is £8.

Other car parks around the arena include Arena Square Car Park on Ord Street and the Times Square Car Park which can be accessed from Railway Street.

What is the Olly Murs Setlist for his UK tour?

Based on the first shows of the tour, fans can expect something similar to the following:

Troublemaker

Right Place Right Time

Please Don’t Let Me Go

Thinking Of Me

Oh My Goodness

Heart Skips A Beat

Kiss Me

Army Of Two

Hand On heart

Up

Seasons

You Don’t Know Me

Dear Darlin’

I'm Your Man / Never Gonna Give You Up / Livin' On A Prayer / Beat It / Careless Whisper / I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) / I'm So Excited medley

Years and Years

Never Been Better

Wrapped Up

Save Me

Dance With Me Tonight

