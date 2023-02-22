Former Little Mix member Perrie Edwards has sent fans into overdrive after posting images and video clips to Instagram, documenting her trip to Los Angeles in the United States of America.

The South Shields born singer had an incredibly successful music career with Little Mix (consisting of fellow Sanddancer Jade Thirlwall as well as Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson who departed the group in 2020) lasting over ten years before the girl group announced they would be working on solo projects after their final tour in May 2022.

Perrie has reportedly signed with Columbia Records, who manage huge superstars such as Beyonce, Adele and Harry Styles.

Perrie shared a carousel of images and video to her 17.1 million Instagram followers of her LA trip. The images included Perrie in places she had visited in the city in California.

Perrie has also shared various photos and videos to her Instagram stories, including a photo of her celebrating Pancake Day yesterday, (February 21) at renowned American pancake house chain, IHOP.

Fans of the 29-year-old star have speculated as to whether Perrie has travelled to LA to continue working on writing and recording solo music - especially due to her manager Sam Cox accompanying her on the trip.