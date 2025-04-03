Plans announced as King and Queen prepare to visit to North East this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Durham looks forward to welcoming The King and Queen to the city later this month, details of measures to ensure a safe visit have been released.

The pair will vsit Durham later in April for one day and plenty is expected to change in the city to make for a safe visit.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to attend a Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral on Thursday, April 17, when they will meet specially invited guests and hand out Maundy money.

King Charles III and the Queen consort Camilla (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Durham County Council and Durham Police have confirmed they are working closely with the cathedral to support the visit and ensure residents, visitors and businesses are able to make the most of the historic occasion.

All roads leading into and out of the peninsula area of the city will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6am until 3pm on the day of the visit.

Spectators will be able to gather on Palace Green and in the Market Place to get the best views of the duo as their motorcade passes, but significant restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of the expected crowds.

Access to Palace Green will be limited overnight while safety measures, including pedestrian barriers, are put in place, with Windy Gap and Dun Cow Lane closed to all pedestrians.

The city is likely to be busy on the day of the visit and anyone wishing to watch from Palace Green is encouraged to be in position by 9.30am.

Spectators will not be allowed to congregate on a narrow section of Saddler Street and Owengate.

Mark Jackson, Durham County Council’s head of transport and contract services, said: “The last Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral took place almost 60 years ago, so this month’s visit by The King and Queen promises to be a really special occasion.

“We are, therefore, expecting a lot of people in the city on the day of the visit, so would encourage people to plan ahead and allow plenty of time in order to make the most of the day.”

Chief Inspector Stephanie Bird, of Durham Constabulary said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our wonderful city.

“Our officers will be on patrol throughout the event. It will be extremely busy so please plan your visit if you can. Please follow the directions and advice of our officers to help us keep everyone safe.

“We are assisting Durham Cathedral and our partners at Durham County Council to ensure everyone attending has an enjoyable day.”

