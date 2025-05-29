It is almost time for the Premier League Darts play-off - but how can you watch at home? 🎯

The Premier League Darts play-off will take place tonight.

Four remaining players will be gunning for glory.

But what channel is it on - and is it free to watch?

Luke Littler will be looking to secure back-to-back Premier League Darts titles tonight. The superstar lifted the trophy last year and has returned to the play-offs once again.

After 16 weeks of fierce competition, just four players have made it to the final night of the tournament. It is set to take place at the O2 in London and a winner will be crowned before the night is over.

But if you don’t have tickets for the play-off today (May 29) you will be wondering how you can follow the action at home. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the Premier League Darts play-off?

Luke Humphries (L) and Luke Littler (R) after a Premier League Darts match | George Wood/Getty Images

Just four of the players have made the cut for the final night of action in the tournament. It includes both Luke Littler and Luke Humphries as well as Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall.

The night will start with the semi-finals, which are set to be the best of 19 legs. The winners will advance to the final and after a best of 21 leg match the 2025 champion will be confirmed.

The semi-finals are as follows:

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

What time is Premier League Darts on TV?

Sky Sports has been broadcasting every night of the tournament and that will not change this evening. Coverage is set to start at 7pm, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Which channel is the Premier League Darts on?

Over the course of the previous 16 weeks, Sky has on occasion moved the darts around depending on what else is on TV. Fortunately, the Premier League will take centre stage for the play-off this evening.

The darts will be live on Sky Sports Main Event/ HD, it has been confirmed. It will also be live on Sky Sports+ for those who only have access to that channel - and it can be found on linear channel number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for ROI.

Now TV subscribers with the sports package will also be able to watch the Premier League Darts action live this evening. Simply go to the sports tab on the app and find the action this evening.

What is the prize for winning Premier League Darts?

BBC Sport reports that the winner will pocket a huge £275,000 at the end of the night. The runner-up will go home with £125,000 and each of the losing semi-finalists will get £85,000 each.

Is the Premier League Darts free to watch?

Unfortunately the live coverage is exclusive to Sky Sports - and as such requires either a subscription. You can get a 24 hour sports pass for Now TV, if you just want to catch the action tonight.

The BBC will have live text commentary via the BBC Sports app and website, but will not be broadcasting the event itself.

