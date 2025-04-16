Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Race Across the World’s return date has finally been confirmed 🌍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race Across the World is plotting the course for its 5th series.

Teams will race from the Great Wall of China to the southernmost tip of India.

But when will the new episodes start?

Grab your map and your compass because a brand new series of Race Across the World is almost here. The BBC has finally confirmed the start date for the highly anticipated new episodes.

A teaser for the fifth season of the show started to appear on TV earlier this month. Finally the cast was confirmed and the starting point was revealed as the Great Wall of China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While you wait for Race Across the World to return, I’ve picked out a show that can scratch the same itch. Find out how to watch it.

When does Race Across the World start?

Yin and Gaz in Race Across the World season five. | BBC/Studio Lambert

The fifth season of the hit BBC show is set to begin on Wednesday April 23. It is due to begin at 9pm and will be broadcast on BBC One.

There will be nine episodes, it has been confirmed. Five teams of two are once again competing for the chance to win the £20,000 prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is competing in Race Across the World 2025?

The teams include: sisters, Elizabeth and Letitia; former married couple, Yin and Gaz; brothers, Brian and Melvyn; teenage couple, Fin and Sioned; and mother and son, Caroline and Tom.

Racing across vast distances without smartphones or bank cards, and armed only with cash equating to the cost of flying the route, our teams will be pushed to their absolute limits. The teams will start at the Great Wall of China and they will race 14,000 km to the southernmost tip of India.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.