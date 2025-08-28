Red Arrows confirmed for Great North Run return: Times and locations of displays

The RAF team are one of the most iconic parts of the Great North Run, and they will be making a return this year.

The 2024 edition of the annual half marathon, which kicks off in Newcastle and finishes on the South Shields coastline, went without the display team due to a previous booking in Canada.

This year will mark the return and the iconic planes can be seen twice throguhout the day by runners and spectators alike.

The organisers of the Great North Run have confirmed that the Red Arrows will be returning for the 2025 event. | Great North Run

It was already confirmed the group would return this year, but race organisers have now confirmed timings for appearances.

Previous editions of the event have seen the display team fly over the Tyne Bridge at the start of the race before heading to South Shields for a full coastline display as runners approach the final mile.

This will be happening again this year with the Red Arrows flying over the Tyne Bridge to create one of the North East’s most iconic scenes. This is expected at 11:30 as the initial waves of runners head over the bridge.

The race is due to begin at 10:50am on Sunday, September 7.

A second appearance will take place along the coastline at South Shields to welcome runners into the final stretch of the race from 1:45pm.

This will run along the final mile of the course, which sees runners turn left at the eastern end of Prince Edward Road onto Coast Road in South Shields.