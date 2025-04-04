Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Now preparing for it’s third event, the North East Apprenticeship Awards are looking for nominees ahead of a summer ceremony.

Set to take place in June, the event features 14 award categories designed to celebrate the outstanding apprenticeship network across the region. This event attracts over 250 attendees, including apprentices, training providers, and businesses running apprenticeship programmes.

The campaign encourages entries from across the region, with winners revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony set to take place at St James Park Stadium on Thursday, June 26.

The North East Apprenticeship Awards are returning this summer. | North East Apprenticeship Awards

Organisers claim the annual event highlights the achievements of apprentices and the vital contributions of those supporting them - from training providers to employers.

Nominations are open now for anyone wanting to be part of the event this summer.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentices themselves, employers, colleges and training providers.

This can be done through the North East Apprenticeship Awards website.

There are also categories specifically for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to nominate their teams and trainers.

The full range of award categories are as follows, with all information on each category also available through the event’s website:

Intermediate Apprentice

Advanced Apprentice

Higher Apprentice

Degree Apprentice

Construction Apprentice

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice

Health and Public Service Apprentice

Professional Services Apprentice

Technology and Ditigal Apprentice

SME Employer

Large Employer

Apprentice Ambassador

Mentor

Training Provider/Programme

