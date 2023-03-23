South Shields celebrities and the schools they attended - from Ridley Scott to Jade Thirlwall

Schools in South Shields have helped shape the famous faces from our town.
Celebrities who call South Shields home range from actors, authors, pop stars, and more! But have you ever wondered which South Shields school they attended? Well, we have the answers for you.
From thriving schools still educating children to this day, to the schools that are no longer - it could be that you attended the same one as a huge star.
1. Dame Catherine Cookson
Dame Catherine Cookson was born in Tyne Dock in 1906. During her life, she became one of Britain's best selling authors, known for her work depicting working class life in South Shields. She passed away in 1998, at the age of 91. During her younger years, Cookson attended St Peter and Paul’s school until the age of 13. Photo: Getty Images
Sir Ridley Scott was born in South Shields in 1937, and has since become an incredibly famous film director, most known for Alien (1979) and Thelma & Louise (1991). He is still directing to this day. During his school years, Scott attended Grangefield Grammar School in Stockton. Photo: Sir Ridley Scott
3. Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards
Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall and Perrie were both born in South Shields - in 1992 and 1993. The pair went on to win The Factor in 2011 alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, going on to become one of the UK’s biggest girl groups. During their school years, Jade studied at St Wilfrid’s RC College, while Perrie studied at Mortimer Community College. Photo: Getty Images
4. Sir Frank Williams
Sir Frank Williams was born in South Shields in 1942. During his life, he was a racing car driver, and is most known for founding the Williams Formula One team. In his younger years, Williams was educated at a private boarding school in Scotland, St Joseph's College. He passed away in 2021, aged 79. Photo: Getty Images