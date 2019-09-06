South Shields comic Chris Ramsey makes his Strictly debut tonight
BBC One staple Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, September 7 for its latest series.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 16:16
Celebrity contestants taking to the dancefloor this year include TV presenter Anneka Rice, Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, EastEnders actor Emma Barton – and South Tyneside’s own Chris Ramsey.
Chris confessed on social media when he joined the show that he thought was either going to be a good dancer or “so rubbish it would be funny anyway”.
Here’s a recap of the star’s career so far.