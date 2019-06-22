South Shields crime writer gets ready for his second novel to hit the shelves
A South Tyneside crime writer’s second novel is about to hit the shelves - the sequel to his serial killer thriller set across the North East.
Adam Peacock, 32, is gearing up for the launch of his next novel, which comes out on Wednesday, July 3.
The follow-up to his debut novel Open Grave – which was released in October 2018 – Grave Intent is his latest work, published by the crime fiction publishing house, Bloodhound Books.
Described as an ‘addictive, gripping crime thriller’ the story picks up with DCI Jack Lambert and his team as they embark on a case that will take them to the edges of the North East’s criminal underworld.
Adam, who runs the South Shields Fiction Writers group at The Word, wrote the book in just six months.
“I usually have an idea of a crime scene and then write from there. I’ll see somewhere and think – ‘that would be a good place to bury a body’ – I’ll write that as a scene.”
It is hoped that fans will return to find out more about the book’s central character DCI Lambert.
In an additonal twist, DCI Lambert is homosexual with a criminal past, something Adam has yet to come across in other contemporary crime fiction.
“That was deliberate on my part, because I hadn’t read anything else where the main detective was a gay male,” he said.
A former teacher, Adam is now a Trade Union officer in his day job, but is excited to attend the ‘Glastonbury for crime writers’ Harrogate’s Crime Writing Festival in July, for the first time as a published author.
He has been spurred on by the positive reception his debut received, particularly from readers in the region.
“People in the area quite like it because they are reading about places that they know, it’s a bit of a novelty for them,” he said.
“If people like the first one they will definitely like the second.”
The book’s official launch will take place at The Word in South Shields, on Saturday, July 6, at 2pm.