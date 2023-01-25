Chris and Rosie Ramsey, from South Shields, launched their award-winning podcast S*****d Married Annoyed in 2019, with their comedy TV show debuting on BBC Two last spring. Now, both programmes have made the shortlist at this year’s National Comedy Awards, which will be broadcast on Channel 4 and hosted by comedian Tom Allen.

The couple’s podcast is in the running for the Best Comedy Podcast prize, up against shows including Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster and Parenting Hell – hosted by Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe. Meanwhile, the Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show could take home the Best Comedy Entertainment Show award. Their fellow nominees are Taskmaster, The Graham Norton Show and Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

Comedian Chris took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 25 to thank fans for their support in getting them to the shortlist, calling for their votes again.

He said: “We’ve been shortlisted for two National Comedy awards! Thanks so much to everyone who voted to get us on the shortlist. Now you know what that means … time to vote again. (Sorry, and thank you in advance). Please vote for us. It only takes 2 minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris and Rosie will bring their acclaimed live show back to Newcastle’s Utilita Arena in December 2023.

The National Comedy Awards ceremony is on Friday, February 17 at London’s Roundhouse. The event is in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad