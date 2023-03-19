South Shields podcaster Rosie Ramsey catches up with Giovanna Fletcher in Newcastle restaurant

South Shields comedy podcaster Rosie Ramsey caught up with a fellow celebrity pal at a Newcastle restaurant this week.

Rosie, who is married to and shares two children with fellow Sanddancer, comedian Chris Ramsey - shot to fame after the couple decided to record a podcast together in 2019. Their podcast, which is titled Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed is now multi-award winning, and one of the most listened to in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie caught up with fellow celebrity podcaster, Giovanna Fletcher - who is married to McFly band member and author Tom Fletcher. Giovanna hosts the successful parenting podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby. She also was crowned Queen of the Jungle on the 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

Rosie Ramsey and Giovanna Fletcher caught up in Fuego, Newcastle.

Most Popular

Rosie and Chris have previously featured in an episode of Giovanna’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, while Giovanna and husband Tom appeared in The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show on BBC Two last year.

The two women caught up with each other for lunch this week, while Essex-born Giovanna was visiting Newcastle. The restaurant of choice was Fuego, which specialises in tapas and wine and is located inside of Newcastle department store, Fenwicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giovanna uploaded a photo of the pair to Instagram, smiling and embracing in a hug, with the caption: "In Newcastle and managed to grab dinner and a hug with this total BEAUTY of a human!”

Rosie re-posted the image to her own Instagram feed, with the caption: Bl**dy gorgeous lunch date with an even gorgeousser (blates not a word) lady!!”