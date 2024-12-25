Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Squid Game season two arrives on Boxing Day.

It marks a return to the deadly world of Squid Game.

Netflix has also confirmed a third season will arrive in 2025.

Netflix’s most popular show ever is back this Christmas - to bring the opposite of Christmas cheer. The highly anticipated new batch of episodes will drop on Boxing Day (December 26).

It follows the cliffhanger ending of the first season - which became Netflix’s most watched show ever in 2021. Despite winning the Squid Game, Seong Gi-hun made the decision to return and get revenge.

Audiences will soon find out how that has gone for him when the second season arrives on Netflix. Here’s what time it will be available to watch.

What time does Squid Game release on Netflix?

Squid Game returns at Christmas

The brand new episodes of the blockbuster show will drop on the streaming service on Boxing Day (December 26). For audiences in the UK, the episodes will be available from 8am - which is the standard release time for Netflix shows.

For people in the US, the release time is 12am PT/ 3am ET. So it will be waiting for you when you wake up, if you don’t want to stay up so late.

How many episodes are in season two?

There will be slightly less episodes when Squid Game returns, with just seven this time out. However a third season is due in 2025 and will bring the story to a conclusion.

A date has not yet been announced for when the final batch of episodes will release. But it will arrive next year - making it a heck of a year on Netflix.

Stranger Things’ final season and the last episodes of Cobra Kai are also due in 2025, as well as the end of Squid Game. Dates will be confirmed in due course.

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].