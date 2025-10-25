Strictly Come Dancing is back but when exactly can you watch it? 💃🕺📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is ‘Icons’ week on Strictly Come Dancing.

The remaining celebs will take on music legends.

But when will the show start this weekend?

Grab your sequined leotard and pull on your dancing shoes because it is time for another weekend of Strictly Come Dancing action. The iconic BBC competition is about to inject some fab-u-lousness into your autumn evenings.

Returning for a fifth week of live shows, the remaining celebs and their professional dance partners will be taking on ‘Icons’ with their next routines. See the full list of songs set to feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when can you expect Strictly to be on your TV screen this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does Strictly Come Dancing start on Saturday?

Lewis Cope, 30, came second top in the leader board on Sunday, October 19, after dancing the foxtrot with his partner Katya Jones as part of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing series. Photo credit Guy Levy/ BBC

It is another full weekend of Strictly action as the beloved series returns for ‘Icons’ week. The fifth live show will take place tonight (October 25) and is followed on Sunday (October 26) for the results show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strictly Come Dancing will start at a different time yet again this week, it has been confirmed. It will begin at the earlier spot of 6.25pm and will run for just shy of two hours, finishing at 8.40pm.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel will follow at 8.40pm and begin a new series.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing results show for week 5?

The next results show is set to take place on Sunday (October 26) evening. It will see the latest bottom-two announced and the next dance-off take place.

Strictly is due to begin at 7.15pm this evening, which has been its regular start time. The results show will run for around 45 minutes and finish at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be followed by Antiques Roadshow on BBC One. Strictly is available on demand via iPlayer if you can’t watch it live.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.