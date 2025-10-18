Task is set to conclude with one last episode - but when is it on? 👀📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Task is set to conclude this weekend.

Mark Ruffalo leads the cast of the drama.

But when can you expect the season finale?

Task is set to conclude its dramatic run on HBO with one more episode. The miniseries is set to air its finale in just a matter of hours.

Mark Ruffalo leads the cast of the miniseries, which airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK. It is from the same writer behind the acclaimed show Mare of Easttown from earlier in the decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when is the next episode out and who is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Task out on TV?

Ben Doherty in Task episode 1 | Peter Kramer/HBO

After six weeks of simmering tension and rising stakes, Task is set to come to an end this weekend. The seventh and final episode is set to be broadcast today (October 19) in America.

For viewers in the UK and Europe, the last episode will be available tomorrow (October 20). This is due to the difference in time zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to be broadcast at 9pm ET on HBO on Sunday night, for those in the US. Task’s season finale will be available at 2am British time on Monday.

Sky Atlantic will also broadcast the new episodes at 9pm on Monday nights, for those who want a more regular viewing experience.

Who is in the cast of Task?

The crime drama is set to feature some pretty big names, including of course Marvel favourite Mark Ruffalo. It includes:

Mark Ruffalo

Tom Pelphrey

Emilia Jones

Jamie McShane

Sam Keeley

Thuso Mbedu

Fabien Frankel

Alison Oliver

Raúl Castillo

Silvia Dionicio

Phoebe Fox

Martha Plimpton

What is Task about?

From the acclaimed writer of HBO’s 2021 crime series Mare of Easttown, which starred Kate Winslet. Task has also enlisted another big name Hollywood star in the form of Mark Ruffalo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky: “Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).”

How many episodes will Task have?

The show is set to have seven episodes in total, which is the same length as Mare of Easttown. It will be released weekly on both sides of the pond.

HBO will be broadcasting the series for American audiences, while it will be out on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in the UK.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.