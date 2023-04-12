Date ‘revealed’ for new series of Love Island
Sources close to ITV have ‘announced’ date for the return of Love Island this summer.
You know summer is just around the corner when the talk of all things Love Island comes to surface.
The return date for the popular ITV dating show Love Island has been ‘revealed’ by sources close to the broadcaster.
The 2023 series of Winter Love Island in South Africa finished last month when Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned winners of the show.
With the new series hitting our screen soon the date has been ‘revealed’ as Monday, 5 June.
The source said: “Love Island will start on June 5, just as people are getting ready to enjoy their summers.
“ITV have already lined up the islanders who will be heading to the show’s villa in Majorca.
“The cast will fly out late next month ready for the show to begin in just eight weeks.”
Maya Jama who hosted this year winter series will again host the new series this summer.
The cast is set to return to a rustic £2.57 million villa used during the last summer series.
The home will include a 20-metre swimming, allowing the contestants to relax before each challenge and dreaded recoupling.
