The Great British Sewing Bee will challenge the contestants to bring out their ‘artistic-side’ this week 🧵

The Great British Sewing Bee series 11 continues this week.

Esme Young and Patrick Grant will be on judging duties again.

But which of the contestants are still in the competition?

The remaining sewers will have to tap into their artistic sides on this week’s episode of The Great British Sewing Bee. Just half of the original cast remain in the competition and the stakes are only getting higher.

Sara Pascoe is back on hosting duties for the latest season of the BBC’s long-running reality show. She took 2024 off for maternity leave, but she is back and in fine form as ever.

But which sewers are still in the competition and who has already left? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from The Great British Sewing Bee tonight?

Esme Young, Sara Pascoe and Patrick Grant | BBC

The latest show will return to BBC One this evening (August 26). The Sewing Bee is airing on Tuesday nights and will have ten episodes in total.

In the preview for week seven, via Radio Times, it reads: “The sewers tackle three art-inspired challenges, beginning by following a pattern for a baby-doll dress, taking inspiration from award-winning potter Grayson Perry, before turning used painters' overalls into an asymmetric outfit in thetTransformation round.

“For the made to measure challenge, the sewers embrace the bold colours and shapes of pop art as they create garments that capture the essence of the post-war movement.”

The Great British Sewing Bee will start at 9pm on BBC One. It is also available to watch on iPlayer live and on demand.

Who is still on The Great British Sewing Bee in week 7?

After the first six weeks of the competition, half of the original 12 contestants have now been eliminated. Heading into week seven, it means that just six sewers are left on the show.

Caz, 59, retired - Staffordshire

Gaynor, 72, retired office manager - Port Talbot

Kit, 24, digital marketeer - Manchester

Órla, 19, cafe worker/ student - Inverness

Stuart, 53, premises manager - Herefordshire

Yasmin, 30, scientist - Gateshead

Who has left The Great British Sewing Bee so far?

Heading into tonight’s (August 26) episode, six of the original cast have already been eliminated. It has included plenty of fan favourites.

The full list of exits prior to the start of week seven includes:

Saffie - week 2

Peter - week 2

Glendora - week 3

Novello - week 4

Jess - week 5

Dan - week 6

Who is the host for The Great British Sewing Bee series 11?

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe is back to host the latest season of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

For its 11th series, the show has once again returned to Sunny Bank Mills for filming. It is a former textile mill located in Farsley, Leeds and dates back to the 19th century.

First opened in 1829, it remained a working mill until 2008. It has been the filming location of The Great British Sewing Bee since series eight back in 2022.

Who are the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The dynamic duo of Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back to host the BBC series once again. They will be casting their well-trained eyes over the work of another batch of contestants.

Patrick has been a judge since the show began all the way back in 2013. He has previously been the director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row and currently is the director of Community Clothing.

Esme Young joined The Great British Sewing Bee in series 4, replacing original judge May Martin. She is known for co-founding Swanky Modes in the 1970s and has also worked as a costume designer for films like The Beach, Bridget Jones' Diary, Romeo & Juliet and Trainspotting.

