The Last of Us is concluding its second series with episode 7.

Last week saw the return of Pedro Pascal as Joel.

But who is in the cast of the season finale?

It might feel like only yesterday that The Last of Us returned to our screens but the second season is almost over. The hit show is back after more than two years away.

The dramatic season finale is set to be broadcast over the Bank Holiday weekend. With just seven episodes, the series is slightly shorter than its initial run back in 2023.

But who is in the cast of the season finale? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the actors in The Last of Us season 2 episode 7?

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us season 2 episode 7 | HBO

The cast via IMDb for the season finale includes the following actors, in no particular order:

Ben Ahlers - Burton

Ariela Barer - Mel

Kaitlyn Dever - Abby Anderson

Spencer Lord - Owen Moore

Gabriel Luna - Tommy Miller

Young Mazino - Jesse

Beau McConnell - Young Seraphite Boy

Isabela Merced - Dina

Pedro Pascal - Joel Miller

Bella Ramsey - Ellie Williams

Jeffrey Wright - Isaac Dixon

It promises the return of many important characters from throughout the season, including of course Tommy. But will it mean a final confrontation between Abbey, her crew and Ellie?

Where do you know the actors from?

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal both had star turning roles in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Regular watchers of the channel will likely recognise Jeffery Wright from Westworld - in which he played Bernard.

Kaitlyn has appeared in a number of high profile shows over the years including Justified - in which she played Loretta McCready.

Dever also was one of the stars of the Tim Allen comedy series Last Man Standing as Eve Baxter. She was in the main cast for season one through six and later returned in a recurring role.

In 2019 she was in the Netflix limited series Unbelievable - playing Marie Adler. Dever also had a role in the Hulu/ Disney Plus miniseries Dopesick in 2021 as Betsy Mallum.

Will there be a third series of The Last of Us?

The show has been renewed for a third series, the announcement was made earlier this year. However showrunner Craig Maizen has spoken about needing a fourth season to complete the story - so there may still be plenty more to come.

