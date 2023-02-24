We are shining a light of the famous females from the North East ahead of International Women’s Day.
International Women’s Day is approaching, taking place on Wednesday, March 8. The globally celebrated day celebrates the rights and achievements of women all over the world.
There are many successful women who call the North East home including; singers, actresses, comedians, footballers and more!
We have decided to shine a light on the most famous and successful women to come from the North East; including those from South Shields, Newcastle, Sunderland and other North East areas.
1. Rosie Ramsey
South Shields born Rosie Ramsey had the idea to start a podcast with her husband, Chris Ramsey back in 2019. The podcast - Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed soon became one of the most succesful UK podcasts, winning multiple awards, two UK tours and an even a spin-off autobiographical book. Rosie has gone on to become a household name, appearing on various television shows such as the 2022 christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing.
Photo: BBC
2. Jill Scott
Sunderland born Jill Scott was a part of the winning England squad at the 2022 Women's Euros. The now retired Lioness competed in the 2022 series of I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here and was crowned Queen of the Jungle.
Photo: PR
3. Cheryl Tweedy
Newcastle's Cheryl Tweedy became the 'nation's sweetheart' after competing on Popstars: The Rivals which led to securing a place in Girls Aloud. The girl group had an incredibly succesful career as a group, while Cheryl also achieved success as a solo artist and televsion judge. Cheryl is also an ambassador for The Prince's Trust.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards
South Shields born Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 with their girl group Little Mix. The group went on to have an incredible career lasting 11 years, and in that time released seven albums, won multiple awards, achieved five UK number one hits and even had their own BBC TV show. Both Jade and Perrie will be releasing solo work soon.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole