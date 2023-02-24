The most famous and successful women to come from the North East

1 . Rosie Ramsey

South Shields born Rosie Ramsey had the idea to start a podcast with her husband, Chris Ramsey back in 2019. The podcast - Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed soon became one of the most succesful UK podcasts, winning multiple awards, two UK tours and an even a spin-off autobiographical book. Rosie has gone on to become a household name, appearing on various television shows such as the 2022 christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing.

Photo: BBC