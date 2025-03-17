Heads are still heavy across Tyneside following Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup victory, but a mass celebration in the city is looking unlikely for now.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak gave Newcastle United fans their first chance to celebrate silverware at the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday, March 16.

Thousands of North East football fans travelled down to Wembley Stadium for the weekend while even more enjoyed the fixture at fan zones in bars, music venues and open spaces across the city.

This was the club’s first piece of major silverware since the 1955 FA Cup final, although one major difference will come in the way the trophy is paraded by the club.

While the side in the 50s took an open top bus around the city to celebrate with the fanbase, this will not be happening directly following Wembley’s final.

Newcastle City Council have confirmed no parade is currently planned to take place in the days and weeks following the final while Eddie Howe’s squad continue through the remainder of their season.

A photograph of a bus containing Newcastle United players and the FA Cup taken in 1952. The team have returned to Newcastle after winning the F.A. Cup and are processing through the streets. | NL

With the Carabao Cup Final coming directly before an international break, when selected players head away from the club’s setup to represent their nations, Howe and the players who are not heading to perform on the international stage are heading to a warm weather training camp in the Middle East.

It has not yet been announced if a parade will come later in the year or at the end of the season, although a Newcastle City Council spokesperson said: “Newcastle United’s win at Wembley was a fantastic result for the club, the city, and the fans worldwide.

“We appreciate supporters can’t wait to celebrate this historic occasion, so we continue to liaise with the club while they draw up plans to mark this magnificent achievement. We stand ready to support and advise them in any way.”

Back in 1955 crowds packed the streets of Newcastle to give their players a special welcome with the route working its way through the city and culminating at St James Park.

