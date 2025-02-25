Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Stranglers hit the road to celebrate 51 years as a band 🎂🎶🎸

The Stranglers are set to celebrate their 51st anniversary as a band.

The group are set to tour the United Kingdom with punk legends Buzzcocks joining them for selected dates.

Here’s where you can catch the duo performing live and how you can get tickets - including presale options.

Punk rock legends The Stranglers are celebrating over five decades of music with their '51' UK Tour, marking an incredible 51 years since they first formed in 1974.

Known for iconic tracks like Golden Brown , No More Heroes, and Peaches, the band will be hitting the road this October for a series of electrifying performances, including two nights at London's Roundhouse.

In a post on Instagram , the band shared their excitement: "They say ‘making it to a goal is one thing, but making it further is even better.’ We are thrilled to announce The Stranglers '51' UK Tour. Fifty-one years on the road and still going strong."

The Stranglers are set to hit the road once again in 2025, bringing Buzzocks with them to celebrate 51 years as a band | DARREN NELSON

This milestone tour comes after the tragic loss of Dave Greenfield , the band's iconic keyboardist, who passed away from COVID-19 in 2021. The band expressed their sorrow in a statement, saying: "We are deeply and profoundly saddened to announce the untimely passing of keyboard legend Dave Greenfield on May 3rd, 2020.

Dave had been an ever-present member of the band since 1975, and his keyboard wizardry was world-renowned. He was a lovable, friendly, and eccentric character who always had time to chat."

Joining them on all but two dates—Edinburgh and Aberdeen—will be the legendary Buzzcocks , known for their punk anthems like Ever Fallen In Love.

Where are The Stranglers and Buzzcocks touring the UK in 2025?

Both bands are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates (Buzzcocks will not be performing in Aberdeen or Edinburgh):

Where can I get tickets to see The Stranglers and Buzzcocks on their 2025 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority or Gigs in Scotland presales will be able to pick tickets up from February 26 2025 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will commence through Ticketmaster from February 28 2025 at 10am GMT.

