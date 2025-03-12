What time is The Wheel of Time season 3 out? Prime Video release explained
- The Wheel of Time is returning for its third season on Prime Video.
- Fantasy epic will be releasing episodes weekly.
- But what time can you expect the show to be out?
The Wheel of Time turns and streaming seasons come and pass. Prime Video’s epic fantasy series is finally returning for its highly anticipated third series.
Based on the bestselling and beloved series of novels by Robert Jordan, it was a long and winding road to the small screen. After years of attempting to turn it into a TV show, The Wheel of Time finally made its debut back in 2021.
Prime Video has confirmed when to expect the new episodes. Here’s all you need to know:
When does The Wheel of Time season 3 start?
The third season of the fantasy epic show will begin on Prime Video on Thursday March 13. It comes just under two years since the end of season two, which finished in October 2023.
Episodes will be released weekly through to the middle of next month - with three releasing at first. The finale is scheduled to air on April 17.
What time is The Wheel of Time season 3 out?
Prime Video will be releasing the latest series of its fantasy epic weekly over the next month plus. The first three episodes will drop on March 13 and the streaming service tends to release new programmes at 12am PT/ 3am ET in the UK - which is usually 8am GMT for viewers in the UK.
However it could arrive at the slightly earlier time of 7am British time for the first couple of weeks due to the US having already started daylight saving time - the clocks won’t change in the UK until March 30.
Which book is The Wheel of Time season 3 based on?
The Prime Video series will be adapting the fourth book in Robert Jordan’s epic series - The Shadow Rising. It will also continue to draw from the previous three novels in parts.
