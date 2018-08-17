Talented team reunite for play about singer Joe Wilson

The creative team behind a successful South Shields play are re-uniting in a new comedy-drama to celebrate the life of Joe Wilson, arguably the greatest ever Geordie singer/songwriter.

Actor Jamie Brown, director Russell Floyd and writer Ed Waugh who premiered Hadaway Harry at the North East Marine boathouse in Wapping Street in June 2015 – and last year transferred the show to sold-out performances in London and Newcastle’s Theatre Royal – will be part of the team presenting The Great Joe Wilson.

Jamie, who will play opposite Micky Cochrane as Joe’s twin brother, Tom, won awards for his performance as Harry Clasper in Hadaway Harry.

Russell, who is best known to television audiences for his role as market inspector Stephen Rose in BBC’s EastEnders and DC Ken Drummond in ITV’s The Bill, said: “I can’t wait to start working with Jamie again. We had a great time working together on Hadaway Harry. He’s a joy to direct and a terrific actor.”

The subject of the new play, Joe Wilson, was born in 1841 in Stowell Street, Newcastle. He died in 1875 having penned 360 songs including the North East classic Keep Your Feet Still, Geordie Hinny. The play is set in the present but flashes back to Wilson in his Victorian pomp when he was the star of the North East concert halls.

Ed added: “To have Jamie and Russell back together again is a massive boost for this exciting Joe Wilson project. Anyone who enjoyed Hadaway Harry will love this comedy-drama with songs.”

The show will be on at the Westovian Theatre, South Shields, on Friday, September 14 and 15.