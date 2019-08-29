10 things to do this weekend - including the new River Festival and the Book of Mormon

4. Les Misérables, Theatre Royal, Newcastle, until October 5
Les Misérables is running at Theatre Royal, Newcastle, until October 5. After nearly a decade since the last sell-out UK tour, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed Broadway production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical Les Misérables has returned to the road. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed “Les Mis for the 21stCentury”. With scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, the magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs; I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Bring Him Home, One Day More, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 45 countries and in 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals. There’s limited tickets left for most performances.
Photo: Les Misérables
