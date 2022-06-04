Jubilee celebrations in South Tyneside on Saturday, June 4.

11 pictures of South Shields and Boldon street parties, celebrations and Frederick Street Jubilee Festival

Just look at all these happy faces.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 6:23 pm

Celebrations have been continuing on Saturday, June 4, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Here are just a few of many happy moments in South Tyneside.

1. Komor Uddin, a trader in Frederick Street, at the jubilee festival on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. In the pink for Her Majesty

Frederick Street Jubilee Festival organiser Sheena Carmichael (right) with Lindsay Carr (left).

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Shop owners and stall holders in Frederick Street, South Shields, at the festival on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. The Jubilee festival in Frederick Street, South Shields, on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo: Kevin Brady

