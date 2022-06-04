Celebrations have been continuing on Saturday, June 4, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Here are just a few of many happy moments in South Tyneside.
1. Komor Uddin, a trader in Frederick Street, at the jubilee festival on Saturday.
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. In the pink for Her Majesty
Frederick Street Jubilee Festival organiser Sheena Carmichael (right) with Lindsay Carr (left).
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Shop owners and stall holders in Frederick Street, South Shields, at the festival on Saturday.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. The Jubilee festival in Frederick Street, South Shields, on Saturday.
Photo: Kevin Brady