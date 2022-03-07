11 South Tyneside women who've made their mark as we celebrate International Women's Day 2022

4. Elinor Brent-Dyer, Author

Elinor M Brent-Dyer, who is best known for her Chalet School series of books, was born in South Shields on April 6, 1894, and educated in Westoe Village between 1906 and 1912. A blue plaque now adorns the wall of the former St Nicholas School which was run by the Stewarts. Her first book, Gerry Goes to School, was published in 1922 and became the first of the La Rochelle series. She was inspired to write the Chalet School series after holidaying in the Austrian Tyrol at Pertisau-am-Achensee. The first book in the series, The School at the Chalet, was published in 1923 and it went on to become a hugely-successful book series, beloved by its readers.

Photo: Library photo