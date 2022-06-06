The party, in Ruskin Crescent, was one of many taking place across South Tyneside and the rest of the UK.

Danny and Lisa McHale at Ruskin Crescent said: “It’s not the sort of thing you can do all the time so it’s nice to all get together and what better time to celebrate than for the Queen’s Jubilee.

"The party is flowing and we’ve got bouncy castles for the kids and then the DJ later on. It has been a fantastic day especially after the pandemic, I think we’ve forgotten how to get together as a community so it’s been a nice, big occasion.”

Enjoying the celebrations Pictures of people enjoying a street party in Ruskin Crescent, South Shields, to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, June 4. Pictures c/o Daniel Lake Photography.

