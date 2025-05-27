13 free things to do across the North East this half term
Luckily, this is the final break of the academic year with the summer term now on the horizon. This also means better weather for most of us in the North East and there are plenty of things to do across the region if you are keeping an eye on the bank balance this week.
Check out the best free things to do across the North East this week here.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.