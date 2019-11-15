13 images of crowds flocking to Lumiere as light festival dazzles Durham
Tens of thousands of people have flocked to Lumiere as it dazzles Durham for its 10th anniversary spectacular.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 1:45 pm
The sixth edition of the festival, which has taken place every two years since 2009, is a bumper edition featuring past favourites, as well as new commissions.
Running until November 17, 2019, there’s 37 installations in total, 26 of which are outside of the central ticketed area.
