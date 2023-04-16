Thousands of people will be celebrating by holding a street party on their road across the North East, but what do you need to consider in preparation for the big day?

Here are some of the important factors to consider if you are organising a Coronation street party in the region.

Do I need permission to close my street for a street party in the UK?

2023 Coronation: Everything you need to know if you want to host a street party in the North East. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

If you're planning a street party and want to close the road, it's important to your local council has approved the closure. Although you may not need permission if your road is quiet and won't affect the wider area, it is always worth checking with your local council to be sure.

Do I need a permit to serve food at a UK street party?

As the event is a private party there is no need to obtain a licence, unless you want to serve hot food and drinks after 11pm.

Do I need a temporary alcohol licence for a street party?

The laws regarding alcohol say you do not need a licence or permit if it is free or being given away as a prize. If part of the day includes the sale of alcohol you will need to apply for a temporary events notice. These can be applied for by contacting the local council and cost £21.

Do I need permission from my neighbours to hold a street party in the UK?

Part of contacting the council regarding house parties involved telling them if you have consulted the surrounding houses, so it is best to do it early!

Is there a time street parties in the UK need to stop or turn down music?

Although there is no specific time music needs to stop by law, the Noise Act 1996 says the local authority has a mandatory obligation to deal with any noise which is deemed to be a ‘nuisance’.