The Relay for Life returns.

26 pictures from the Relay for Life as event returns to Jarrow for 2022

Thousands were raised for Cancer Research as the Relay for Life became the latest event in South Tyneside to bounce back after the pandemic.

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 6:01 pm

Photographer Tim Richardson was there to capture the magic.

1. Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

2. Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

3. Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

4. Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
South Tyneside
Next Page
Page 1 of 7