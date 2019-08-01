6 of the best free events in South Shields in August
If you’re looking for things to do this summer that won’t break the bank then these free events are ideal.
From family fun days and festivals to sunset yoga, there’s something for all this August in South Shields, and without having to spend a fortune.
South Tyneside Festival
When: Sunday 14 July until Sunday 4 August, from 12.45pm
These free, open air concerts have been running since at Bents Park from 14 July and will end on 4 August with Gabrielle. While the concerts are free, you can upgrade to a Priority Plus ticket for just £6 per person.
Free Sunset Yoga on South Shields beach
When: Saturday 24 August, from 6.45pm
Relax and rejuvenate with this free 45 minute sunset yoga session on South Shields beach. Ideal for all levels and experiences, all you need to do is bring your own mat for this calm, flowing class by the sea.
Kids Fun-Fest @ Amphitheatre
When: 1 - 22 August, 2-4pm
Keep the kids entertained with these afternoons of free fun, games and activities featuring a host of performers and entertainers at the Amphitheatre, Sea Road.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
South Shields Summer School: Pick and Mix
When: Wednesday 7 – Friday 9 August, 11am – 4pm each day
New Writing North will be running three-day Summer Schools across the North East, where young people aged 12-19 work on creative writing projects with guidance from professional writers and artists. The schools promise a jam-packed line-up of creative writing sessions to spark the imagination.
An audience with Shirley Dickson
When: Saturday 10 August, 1-2pm
Join author Shirley Dickson at The Word on Market Place as she launches her new book, Our Last Goodbye
Destination Arbeia
When: Saturday 10 August, 11-3pm
This drop in session will provide summer holiday fun for all the family with arts, crafts, music and dance.