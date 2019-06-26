Amazing Space exhibition ready for take off in South Shields to mark 50 years since the moon landings
A major new exhibition is about to launch in South Shields to mark 50 years since man first set foot on the moon.
To celebrate the momentous event, Amazing Space, opening at The Word in South Shields on Saturday, June 29, will take visitors on a journey from through the solar system and beyond, retracing the footsteps of the first ever lunar astronauts.
July 20, 2019 marks 50 years since Neil Armstrong and lunar module pilot, Buzz Aldrin, made history when they landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on the surface of the moon in 1969.
Along with finding out about their journey, visitors will be able to discover how space travel has influenced everything from books and magazines to films and science fiction.
Stars of the TV and cinema – including E.T. – will be making an appearance, with the opportunity to admire costumes from Star Wars and Star Trek, and watch clips from classic science-fiction movies.
Elsewhere, a short film created especially for the exhibition will give a glimpse at life as an astronaut.
Tanya Robinson, Head of Culture at The Word said: “We felt that was a great opportunity to visit space as a theme, but to do that in the way that we do at The Word. There’s some really interesting content around the universe, there’s some space facts, but also there’s a fun element.”
The creative team behind Amazing Space is Blaydon-based Sheridan Design, which have delivered previous exhibitions at The Word including last year’s hugely successful ‘Monsters! The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly’.
Tanya added: “It’s been a really interesting exhibition to work on. Space is a fascinating topic I do feel like I know a lot more about the universe now. We’ve all grown up watching Star Wars and Close Encounters and all those famous movies and TV programmes so it’s been really nice to be reminded of some of those.
“I hope people will come and have some fun, and enjoy it, but also go away feeling like they’ve learnt something.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Amazing Space is a free exhibition, running from June 29 to February 23, 2020.