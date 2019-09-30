Animal sanctuary and 'eco-attraction' among aims of 15-year masterplan for Jarrow Hall Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum
A redeveloped Anglo-Saxon village, animal sanctuary and ‘eco-attraction’ are among ambitions plans for a popular visitor destination in South Tyneside.
Bosses at Jarrow Hall Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum have unveiled a 15-year masterplan to turn the site into a unique, world-class heritage attraction.
The centre presently features a museum dedicated to the life and legacy of Bede, reconstructed Anglo-Saxon dwellings and a farm, home to rare-breed and rescued animals.
The masterplan - which will run from 2020 to 2035, - is called ‘1300 years of Bede: a Climate Changed’, and encompasses historic change to the natural environment and ongoing climate crisis, as well as how life has changed since the Anglo-Saxon period.
Andrew Watts, chief executive at Groundwork South and North Tyneside said “This is an exciting time for Jarrow Hall, and the masterplan will help the trust articulate and implement its vision.
The masterplan also includes the development of Jarrow Hall into an ‘eco-attraction’, and a sanctuary for rare-breed and rescued animals.
The site will also undergo physical improvements to both the landscape and buildings, as well as greatly improved accessibility and a redevelopment of the Anglo-Saxon village.
In the short term, there are a number of exciting events coming to Jarrow Hall, with Halloween and Christmas just around the corner.
Dame Rosemary Cramp, archaeologist and academic specialising in the Anglo-Saxons, said: “I was delighted to see that in Groundwork's masterplan for Jarrow Hall that the importance of Bede and his life at the site will be fully explored.”
Plans also include using Bede’s interest in science, with innovations made at the Wearmouth-Jarrow double monastery to show challenge and innovation in areas such as astronomy, medicine and stained-glass production.
Councillor Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: "The Venerable Bede left a legacy for us all and I am delighted that this masterplan seeks to build on his learning and achievements to further develop Jarrow Hall into a world-class attraction.”
Next week will see October events kick off with a performance of the Sherlock Holmes classic Hound of The Baskervilles and a number of family friendly events such as pumpkin picking and and broomstick & wand making workshops as half term approaches.