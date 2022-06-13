The event, organised by the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club in partnership with South Tyneside Council, will feature a colourful military parade along South Shields seafront, followed by an action-packed day in Bents Park.

It will begin with a cavalcade of more than 500 motorbikes and scooters as they ride along the seafront from Sunderland to Bents Park at 9.45am. This will be followed by a military parade with pipes and drums from Gypsies Green to Bents Park at 10.15am.

Father Mark Mawhinney of St Hilda’s Church will lead a service including prayers, a two-minute silence, renditions of the Last Post and Reveille and the national anthem.

Armed Forces Day STMBC

This will be followed by a day of family fun in Bents Park featuring live music, children’s fairground rides, charity stalls, a tombola and refreshments as well as an exhibition of motorbikes, scooters, classic cars and military vehicles.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay will inspect the troops. She said: “Armed Forces Day celebrates our amazing servicemen and women and the wider Armed Forces community. It gives us a chance to show our support for their dedication to service and the huge sacrifices they make for us all.

“The event has grown to become one of the most popular and poignant events in our annual calendar and after two years of virtual tributes due to covid, we are delighted to see the event return in its traditional format with people coming together once again.

“I am honoured to represent the Borough at the event and it will be a very proud moment for me to take the salute.

Armed Forces Day 2019 stmbc

Organiser Joe Fairrie, of the Bad-Landers Motorcycle Club, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring the event back this year in its fully glory.”

“We always get a huge amount of support from the biking community around the North East and the money raised on the day goes a long way to supporting military charities. But it’s about much more than that. It’s about remembering and acknowledging that our armed forces risk their lives to keep us safe. Let us all respect the troops and what they do for us.”

Councillor Ed Malcolm, Chairman of the South Tyneside Armed Forces Forum, added: “Armed Forces Day is a fitting tribute to our brave servicemen and women who proudly serve our country. It is the perfect opportunity for people to come together and show their support for our military personnel.

Armed Forces Day 2019 stmbc

“Those who attend will not only have a great time but will be supporting a really worthwhile cause.”

A temporary road closure will be in place along Sea Road from around 9.30am to 11.30am for the parade. Signs will be in place along the route.

The event is open to the public until 5pm with a charity donation of £3 per person requested which comes with a commemorative wristband. Entry is free for children under 14 accompanied by an adult. All profits from the day go to various Armed Forces charities.