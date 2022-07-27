The Bradley Lowery Foundation is returning to Ryhope Cricket Club on Saturday, August 27 for its annual summer fun day to raise money for the people supported by its work.

Set up in memory of six-year-old Bradley, who died in July 2017, the charity helps adults and children with cancer who require treatment outside the NHS.

The fun day, which will include classic cars, reptiles, Greek cuisine and a gin bar, runs from 11.30am until 4.30pm and is free to attend.

Bradley Lowery lost his cancer fight on July 7, 2017.

With a few weeks left to go, the Foundation has launched an appeal for volunteers and stall holders to come forward and take part.

Lynn Murphy, the charity’s chief operating officer, said: “Summer, particularly the August bank holiday weekend, is the perfect time for families to spend some time together having fun in the fresh air.

“Brad loved spending time with his family, which is why we love to celebrate his memory with a day where everyone can go and have a great time while raising money for a fantastic cause.

Lynn Murphy, chief operating officer of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, pictured at the charity's base in Blackhall.

“Phil, our community fundraiser at BLF has organised this event again. He has already received so much assistance from local traders, and continued support from O’Brien’s Funfairs.

"It’s going to be a fun packed day, with something for everyone.

“The stalls and volunteers make it a special event, so if you want to be part of the fun day, please get in touch.”