Great Scott - Back To The Future the musical will be touching down in Sunderland.

Lead producer Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back To The Future film trilogy, have today announced the first ever UK tour of the multi award-winning musical based on the hit films.

BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL. West End Company. Photo by Matt Crockett | Submitted

As part of the tour, it will make its North East debut at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 13 April to Saturday 8 May 2027, with casting to be announced.

Tickets for the Sunderland date will go on sale ATG+ pre-sale at 10am today with tickets available online at ATGTickets.com/ Sunderland

General tickets go on sale on Wednesday 10 September at 10am.

Back To The Future The Musical continues to run in the West End at the Adelphi Theatre, entering its 5th year in London, having broken box office records at the venue, and been seen by over 2 million people.

The critically-acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical is also a global success, with productions currently running in North America, Japan and on Royal Caribbean Cruises, with Australian and German productions to follow.

The show has been seen by over 4 million people worldwide so far.

“I’m so delighted that the DeLorean will be travelling 88 mph to all the main theatre cities in the UK so that we can bring this heartfelt spectacle of a show to those who haven’t seen it in the West End or want to see it again. Great Scott!

“Audiences are going to have such a fun and thrilling ride in a show which will tour in all its glory and be one of the biggest sets to come out on the road” said Lead Producer Colin Ingram.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back To The Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown – this year marks the 40th anniversary of the film’s release.