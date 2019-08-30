Beamish Museum's popular Christmas open evenings are back - and here's how to get tickets
Christmas is coming to Beamish – and you can be there.
The museum has announced the dates for its popular Christmas open evenings this year.
Tickets go on sale next week and demand is sure to be high.
What’s on offer?
The ever-popular event offers a taste of Christmas past with mulled wine and roast chestnuts on offer.
The town is beautifully decorated and illuminated with twinkling lights and for the first time this year there will be the chance to experience a 1950s Christmas in the new welfare hall.
A Christmas bazaar selling gifts and trinkets will be set up in the museum along with a Santa’s Grotto.
When is it?
Christmas Evening are each Thursday and Friday, December 5 and 6, 12 and 13, and 19 and 20, from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.
How much are tickets and how do we get them?
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Tuesday, September 3, and are available only on-line from the museum website www.beamish.org.uk. Tickets are not available to purchase at the museum.
Prices are £14 for adults, £9 for children up to 16. Under-2s are free.
Grotto tickets to meet Santa are sold separately. To visit Father Christmas a valid Christmas Evening entry ticket must be purchased as well as a Grotto entry ticket.
Grotto tickets are £6 and must be purchased prior to your visit. No Grotto tickets will be on sale during the event.
Grotto session time slots: 4.30pm–5pm; 5pm–5.45pm; 5.45pm–6.30p; 6.30pm–7.15pm; 7.15pm–8pm; 8pm–8.45pm; 8.45pm–9.30pm.
Event Information
Free parking is available in the main car park. No dogs are allowed, except for assistance dogs. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Visitors are also advised to bring a torch and wear sturdy footwear.
Beamish Unlimited Passes and Friends of Beamish memberships are not valid for evening events. Christmas Evening tickets are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for an alternative date or event.