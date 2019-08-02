Best places to park on the Northumberland coast and how much it costs
From Berwick to Seaton Sluice, parking at some of the regions tourist hotspots is still free.
Northumberland County Council introduced new car parking charges this month at some of the regions most popular locations.
However, many of the counties coastal car parks are still free and offer stunning views for day visits.
Here are some of the coastal car parks from as far north as Berwick, stretching down the Northumberland coast to Seaton Sluice:
:: Links Road, Bamburgh – Free all day / Some bays suitable for coaches and motor homes.
:: Beadnell – Free all day.
:: High Newton car park – Free all day
:: Mermaid, Blyth – Free All day / Designated coach parking bays available.
:: Ranch Links, Blyth – Free all day.
:: Beachway, Blyth – Free all day.
:: Fountain Head, Seaton Sluice – Free all day.
:: Old Hartley, Seaton Sluice – Free all day.
:: Church Point car park, Newbiggin – Free all day / Designated coach parking bays available.
:: Craster car park, Low Newton car park, Newton Steads car park – £1 per hr or £4 all day.
:: Chare Ends car park, Holy Island – 3 hrs £3.50 or £5.50 all day.
:: Green Lane car park, Holy Island – 4 hrs £6 or £8 all day / Coaches and Blue Badge holder parking only (Blue Badge free of charge).
:: Station Yard, Seahouses – 1 hr free, 2 hrs £2.40, 3hrs £3.50, or All day £5.50 / Designated coach parking bays available (4 hrs - £6 / All day - £8)
Visitors to Berwick can park in the town for free, except at the railway station car park which £3.50 all day. The same is for anyone visiting Blyth. The main car parks within the town are free to stay in all day.
So if you are planning your visit, whether it is a day trip or something longer, there are plenty of places to go and visit to enjoy the wonderful countryside and sea views.
*These details are correct at time of publication, and any visitors should check signage at each car park location.