Bowling, Beamish and a trip to the beach: These are some of the deals on offer with Go North East bus tickets
Go North East offers benefits with the purchase of its bus tickets, including exclusive discounts at attractions and restaurants across the North East.
You can get hold of discounts by showing your bus ticket, family day ticket or smartcard at the companies that Go North East have teamed up with.
You can also save 10% on offers by using discount code 'GoNorthEast' on NEoffers.co.uk.
What can I get with a family day ticket?
Sunderland Bowl offer family bowling for £10. It’s available for up to 4 people for one game but at least one junior is required.
What can I get with a smartcard?
£37.50 worth of ride tickets for £22.50 at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields.
Two for the price of one at Urban Wave, South Shields, where boarding is simulated, such as surfing, without water.
Two games for the price of one at Quasar, South Shields.
What can I get with a regular bus ticket?
A saving of 25% on standard admission at Beamish. You can travel to Beamish Museum by bus on services 8, 28 and 28A.
There’s an offer to save 25% on the full admission at Diggerland Durham. It is valid for a maximum of 4 people per voucher.
What is available further afield?
If you fancy a trip over the water during the summer holidays, there’s plenty to choose from.
Using the Coaster 1 service to Tynemouth Seafront, there’s a saving of £2 per person on standard admission at Blue Reef Aquarium.
Kids can eat for £1 with a paying adult at Longsands Fish Kitchen. The offer is takeaway only.