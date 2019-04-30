Britain's Got Talent winner Richard Jones bringing magical show to South Shields

One of the world's greatest magicians and illusionists is bringing his amazing show to South Shields.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones is promising fans a mesmerising performance when he brings his latest tour to The Customs House on Friday.

The show is coming to town on Friday, May 3.

The British Army soldier won the TV talent show in 2016, performing a card trick in the final, which led judge Simon Cowell to brand him a "wizard".

Richard Jones: Escape combines magic and illusion with psychological discoveries that will change the way you look at life forever.

Lance Corporal Jones, who has spent the last two years carrying out research for the show, said: “Whether you’re a Royal Family member living in luxury, or a person living in the heart of a war zone, we all experience magic in the same way.

“It’s not in what we witness that matters, but instead the experience we create in our own mind that makes magic real. By utilising our imaginations we can take back control of our thoughts and in doing so, break through the limits of what we believe to be possible.

“I really can’t wait to meet everyone in South Shields. They will be involved in an immersive experience we will all remember. Prepare to be amazed and witness first-hand the power of our imagination as we break through the limits together.”

As well as performing at the Royal Variety Performance, Lce Cpl Jones took part in the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations and hosted a one-off show on ITV called Operation Magic.

The show is taking place on Friday, May 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets are from £19.50 and are available at the Customs House box office on 0191 4541234 or online here.