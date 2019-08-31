Britain's Got Talent set to hold auditions at North East venue
The Britain’s Got Talent team will hold auditions in Sunderland as their hunt for the next winner begins.
Now in its 14th year, the talent show is hitting the road once again on its search to find talented acts for a brand new series of Bafta-award winning, Britain’s Got Talent.
This year, the BGT team is coming to Sunderland, so if you think you’ve got a talent which can impress and entertain, now is the time to show them what you’ve got.
Auditions will be taking place on September 17 at The Fire Station arts centre, in the city centre, between 9am and 8pm. All potential hopefuls need to do is come down on the day and audition.
Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2020.
The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animal stars.
Executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “Britain’s Got Talent 2019 was another fantastic series showcasing the best talent and variety from all over the UK. Colin Thackery triumphed, becoming the oldest ever winner of BGT proving the point - whatever age you are, or what talent you have – anything is possible.”
The 2018 winner was Lee Ridley, also known as Lost Voice Guy, a former Sunderland City Council worker who attended the city’s Barbara Priestman School.