Budding performers flock to South Tyneside dance school set up by former stage star
Talented young performers put their dancing shoes on, as new South Tyneside arts school gets off to a flying start.
More than 30 young people enrolled at Walsh Theatre Arts school after it held its official open day at Hartleyburn Community Centre in Hebburn on Sunday, September 8.
The dance school has been set up by former stage star, Gary Walsh, who recently returned home following a 10-year career dancing professionally on stages across the world.
The 27-year-old, originally from College Road, Hebburn began his journey at the McKenzie School of Dance and has since starred in numerous musical theatre and pantomime roles and travelled the world with cruise companies, including as assistant choreographer for Marella Cruises.
Gary is hoping to inspire the next generation of stage stars in the borough and to encourage young male dancers to embrace their talents.
The open day gave prospective students, aged three and above, the opportunity to try out a range of dance classes such as ballet, tap, jazz, street, musical theatre.
"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended the open day, it was so lovely to see all of the children getting stuck in and enjoying themselves,” said Gary.
“We cannot wait to start working with these incredibly enthusiastic and talented kids and helping guide them on this fantastic journey that is performing.”
Dance classes will now be held on a Sunday and will be split into three age groups, with each group working on different styles and routines to develop their performance skills.
The students will work towards various performances which are being planned for Summer 2020, as well as competitions.
They will also have the chance to take their examinations through the International Dance Teachers Association, the results of which can be included on UCAS forms when applying to universities in the future.
Gary added: “We are enrolling on a weekly basis and I look forward to seeing everyone next Sunday."
Classes for ages 3-5 will be held from 10am-11am, ages 6-9 from 11am-12.30pm and ages 10+ from 12.30pm-2pm.
For more information visit the Walsh Theatre Arts Facebook page.