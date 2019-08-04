'Can't wait to play South Shields!' - Gabrielle tweets heart in the sand as she prepares to play Bents Park gig for South Tyneside Festival
Singer Gabrielle has tweeted a picture of a heart in the sand as she prepares to play to a crowd of thousands in South Shields
The multi-platinum singer-songwriter Gabrielle, famous for her hits Dreams, Out of Reach and Rise, is performing in Bents Park today at the final summer concert of the South Tyneside Festival.
She told fans via Twitter: “Can’t wait to play South Shields today!” as she posted a picture of a heart in the sand on the beach.
The gates at Bents Park will open at around midday for priority plus ticket holders and then at 12.45pm for free entry, for which no tickets are needed.
Headlined by Marti Pellow, The Lightning Seeds, Phats & Small, Midge Ure and Nick Heyward, the first three concerts have drawn thousands into the town for a fantastic day of free entertainment.
Gabrielle will be supported by Lee Gray, a South Shields-born musician, teenage performer Chloe Rose and funk soul band Groovetrain.