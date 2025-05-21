Expect carnival scenes, floats and an explosion of colour at this year’s Summer Parade.

Summer Parade | Submitted

Hundreds of participants take part in the annual spectacle, which takes place from 1pm on July 5 this year, with thousands more lining the streets as it makes its way from South Shields Town Hall to Bents Park.

Marking the start of the This Is South Tyneside Festival, this year’s event includes a whole host of organisations getting involved for the first time as well as giving schools and community groups the opportunity to learn a whole host of new skills.

Claire Finlay of art organisation, The Cultural Spring, which works with the numerous community groups to help them create their contributions to the parade, said this year there had been an influx of new blood.

“We have had a lot of interest from groups which haven’t been involved before,” she said, “which is fantastic to see and we are really delighted that they want to take part.”

New participants include Waythrough – an LGBTQ+ youth group – which will be working closely with The Cultural Spring’s artists.

Claire also revealed that many of the participants are also being given special training sessions by artist Chris Folwell to make structures – including items for floats and the large, theatrical pieces – for the first time.

“We are giving the groups support to be able to make these structures which will be a first for the parade,” she said.

Although many of the items are kept under wraps until parade day, these will include giant puppets made from a range of recycled materials.

“Teaching people how to make these special structures is a great way of developing their talents,” said Claire.

Participants have been actively collecting everything from bottle tops to plastic bags to use in the parade, as part of its sustainability theme.

“We will hopefully also be able to use these structures again in some way at events like the winter parade or next summer, so we’re really showing how committed we are to recycling and reusing,” she said.

Other firsts include the group Autism Able working with Kenyan dancer, Rapasa, to make recycled instruments and learn Kenyan songs and dances.

This year also marks 60 years of South Tyneside being twinned with Epinay sur Seine – a relationship which began when the French town was twinned with Jarrow back in 1964.

This relationship will also be celebrated in the parade, with a float created by Epinay School at Nevison Avenue.

“We are very excited about this year’s parade which will once again be bringing people together from across the community,” said Claire.

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy at South Tyneside Council, said: “We’re so excited for this year’s Summer Parade and we’re delighted to be working with The Cultural Spring on delivering it and embracing the Environment and Sustainability theme.

“Our Summer Parade is the epitome of community spirit. It celebrates and showcases the wonderful groups we have here in South Tyneside and brings them together in the most spectacular way.

“I can’t wait to see their creations on parade.”