Chance to enjoy guided walks along South Tyneside's coast

The Trust has teamed up with Tyne and Wear Archives & Museums (TWAM) and SeaScapes: Tyne to Tees, Shores and Seas to host the walks.

Participants can discover the rich past of the South Tyneside coast between Arbeia Fort and Souter Lighthouse is brought to life over two guided walks.

The first walk will be from to Trow Rock (approx. 1.9 miles/3km). The route begins at Arbeia Fort, guided by knowledgeable volunteers who will give a talk and tour of the Roman Fort. Then embark on a guided tour of the local area, learning about the history of South Shields coast from Roman times to today. The walk ends at Trow Rock.

The South Tyneside coast has a right and varied history.

This walk takes places on Saturday, 11 June, 10.30am – 1pm.

The second walk will be from Souter to Trow Rock (approx. 2.5 miles/4km). The walk starts with a tour of Souter Lighthouse, followed by a walk exploring the geology of the coastline, led by renowned local geologist Simon Hendry.

This walk takes place on Saturday, 9 July, 1pm – 3.30pm.

The cost is £5 per person to sign up for both walks (includes a drink at Souter). To book for the walks call 0344 249 1895.

The routes are all on largely flat, on good paths however some areas may be uneven, or muddy following wet weather.